Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

