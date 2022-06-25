Bank of America Begins Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Holley has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

