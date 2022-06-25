Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 1.4%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.90 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.40 ($0.96). 518,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,072,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($0.97).
The company has a market capitalization of £293.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BGEU)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.