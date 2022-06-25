Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.45 ($24.68) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($47.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.03.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

