Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.40. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 9,848 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

