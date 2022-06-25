Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.44

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $3.51. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 2,042 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $112.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 12.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

