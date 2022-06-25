ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Shares Down 45.9%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) traded down 45.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.25. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ARB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

