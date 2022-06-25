Anyswap Hits Market Cap of $73.53 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00018616 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $73.53 million and $524,761.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00142873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014535 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

