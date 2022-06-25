Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.00) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.95. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £324.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.13), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($59,727.78).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

