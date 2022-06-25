Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 3.2% Higher

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$44.44 and last traded at C$44.12. 3,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 24,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

