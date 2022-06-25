Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Shares Down 9.6%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. 706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ampol in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

