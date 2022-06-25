Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUXF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerisur Resources (ASUXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.