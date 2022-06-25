Alpine Associates Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Coherent comprises approximately 6.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.33% of Coherent worth $158,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coherent by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.56. 513,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,752. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.