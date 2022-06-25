Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.