Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

