Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $195,764.91

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $195,764.91 and $19,020.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071237 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014261 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

