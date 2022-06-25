Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.45 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Akropolis has a market cap of $23.45 million and $5.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

