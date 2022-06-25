Akroma Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 138.2% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,126.74 and $18.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.33 or 0.05687983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076351 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.