Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AKTX stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.25.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
