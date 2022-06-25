Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

