Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Up 7.1%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,520.00 and last traded at $1,455.00. 91 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,359.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADYYF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,186.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,541.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,930.19.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

