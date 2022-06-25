Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,437.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.70 or 0.05806176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00275513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00594466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00533008 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006045 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.