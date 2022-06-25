Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.61-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88.

ACN stock traded up $13.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,630. Accenture has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.54. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.17.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

