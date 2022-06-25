ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

