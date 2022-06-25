abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ALAI stock remained flat at $GBX 54.25 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,358. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.73.

Get abrdn Latin American Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Latin American Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.