abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ALAI stock remained flat at $GBX 54.25 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,358. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.73.
About abrdn Latin American Income Fund (Get Rating)
