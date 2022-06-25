7,210 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,088,999 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,233,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,747,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $98.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.