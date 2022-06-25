4,300 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 5,741,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,566. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

