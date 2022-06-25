33,237 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 230,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

