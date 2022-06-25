2,686 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 134.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

