24,880 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.65 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

