23,245 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,866,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,523,000 after acquiring an additional 270,357 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.