20,776 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,776 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. SEA comprises 1.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Shares of SE stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

