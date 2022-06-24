Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. Zumiez has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $8,671,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

