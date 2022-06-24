ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $247,229.91 and approximately $32.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00586953 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

