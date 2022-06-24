ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $255,389.54 and approximately $53.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00598677 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1,609.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.