ZIMBOCASH Trading Up 10.8% This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $3,213.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00067993 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013839 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

