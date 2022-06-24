Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head-To-Head Survey

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 2.84 -$11.21 million N/A N/A Zendesk $1.34 billion 5.31 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -28.98

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zendesk 0 8 4 0 2.33

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Zendesk has a consensus price target of $117.18, indicating a potential upside of 102.21%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Zendesk on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

