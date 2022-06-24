Zap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,177.00 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Zap has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $14,177.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

