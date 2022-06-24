Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lifted by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

