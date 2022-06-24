Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading Down 1.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401.22 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.02). Approximately 7,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from GBX 640 ($7.84) to GBX 690 ($8.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 375.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

