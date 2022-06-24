XR Securities LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.02. 110,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.