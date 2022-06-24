XIO One Day Volume Tops $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000254 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

