Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. 14,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 152,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
About Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
