Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. 14,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 152,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.32% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

