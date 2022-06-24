X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 0.7%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.25. 249,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 256,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 428,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.