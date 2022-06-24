Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $829,000 Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 58,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000.

NYSEARCA VIXY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 110,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,202,710. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

