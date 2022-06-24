Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $45.48. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

