Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.7% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,873.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

