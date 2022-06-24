WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 1.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.39. 65,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 197,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.