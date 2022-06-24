Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

WGO opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.