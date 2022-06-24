Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.
WGO opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $80.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.
Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
