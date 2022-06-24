WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of WRK opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 86.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

