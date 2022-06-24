Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

