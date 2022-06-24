Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after buying an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,605,000 after buying an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

